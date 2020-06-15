Maj. Chrystal promotes to Lt. Col.

Texas Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Jyoti KC, Medical Testing Squad C-2 medic, pins rank onto newly promoted Lt. Col. Theresa Chrystal, MTS C-2 officer in charge, June 15, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. KC, surprised being requested to perform the pinning, stood in for Chrystal’s children as they were unable to attend the virtual ceremony at the deployed location. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lynn Means)

