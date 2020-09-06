U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 build head and shower facilities for a COVID-19 response compound in Pohnpei

200609-N-WA745-1160 POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (June 9, 2020) Steelworker 3rd Class Roslyn Ruiz, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Pohnpei, lays out rough-in plumbing in a mobile head and shower facility. The U.S. Navy Seabees are building in-house head and shower facilities for the Pohnpei State Medical Task Force as they prepare a COVID-19 response compound at Misco Beach. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 2nd Class Christian Carlson/Released)
