U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 build head and shower facilities for a COVID-19 response compound in Pohnpei

200609-N-WA745-1165 POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (June 9, 2020) U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Pohnpei present completed outdoor gym equipment, located inside the U.S. Embassy Kolonia, Pohnpei, compound, to U.S. Ambassador Carmen Cantor. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 2nd Class Christian Carlson/Released)

