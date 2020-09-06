Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 build head and shower facilities for a COVID-19 response compound in Pohnpei [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 build head and shower facilities for a COVID-19 response compound in Pohnpei

    POHNPEI, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Carlson 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200609-N-WA745-1165 POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (June 9, 2020) U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Pohnpei present completed outdoor gym equipment, located inside the U.S. Embassy Kolonia, Pohnpei, compound, to U.S. Ambassador Carmen Cantor. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 2nd Class Christian Carlson/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 22:08
    Location: POHNPEI, FM 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 build head and shower facilities for a COVID-19 response compound in Pohnpei [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Christian Carlson, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Seabees
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    partner nations
    Federated States of Micronesia
    Pohnpei
    deter aggression
    Indo-Pacific
    strengthen partnerships
    high-quality construction
    COVID-19
    Pohnpei State Medical Task Force
    enable expeditionary logistics

