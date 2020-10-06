U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 build head and shower facilities for a COVID-19 response compound in Pohnpei

200610-N-WA745-1161 POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (June 10, 2020) Construction Electrician 3rd Class Ignacio Munguia, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Pohnpei, installs a toilet for a mobile head and shower facility. The U.S. Navy Seabees are building in-house head and shower facilities for the Pohnpei State Medical Task Force as they prepare a COVID-19 response compound at Misco Beach. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 2nd Class Christian Carlson/Released)

