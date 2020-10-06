Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 build head and shower facilities for a COVID-19 response compound in Pohnpei [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 build head and shower facilities for a COVID-19 response compound in Pohnpei

    POHNPEI, FEDERATED STATES OF MICRONESIA, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Carlson 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200610-N-WA745-1161 POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (June 10, 2020) Construction Electrician 3rd Class Ignacio Munguia, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Pohnpei, installs a toilet for a mobile head and shower facility. The U.S. Navy Seabees are building in-house head and shower facilities for the Pohnpei State Medical Task Force as they prepare a COVID-19 response compound at Misco Beach. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 2nd Class Christian Carlson/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 22:08
    Photo ID: 6242159
    VIRIN: 200610-N-WA745-1161
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 246.22 KB
    Location: POHNPEI, FEDERATED STATES OF MICRONESIA, FM
    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 build head and shower facilities for a COVID-19 response compound in Pohnpei [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Christian Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    partner nations
    Federated States of Micronesia
    Pohnpei
    deter aggression
    Indo-Pacific
    strengthen partnerships
    high-quality construction
    COVID-19
    Pohnpei State Medical Task Force
    enable expeditionary logistics

