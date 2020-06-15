Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Company Confidence Course [Image 6 of 9]

    Delta Company Confidence Course

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A recruit with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, overcomes an obstacle during the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 15, 2020. Recruits conduct physical training on a daily basis to stay conditioned for the various events they encounter throughout training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 19:32
    Photo ID: 6242090
    VIRIN: 200615-M-OQ594-1066
    Resolution: 2896x4344
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Confidence Course [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

