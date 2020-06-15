A recruit with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, overcomes an obstacle during the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 15, 2020. Recruits conduct physical training on a daily basis to stay conditioned for the various events they encounter throughout training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 19:32
|Photo ID:
|6242087
|VIRIN:
|200615-M-OQ594-1030
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Delta Company Confidence Course [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
