Delta Company Confidence Course

Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, overcome an obstacle during the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 15, 2020. The obstacles were used to instill confidence by challenging recruits to overcome their fears. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

