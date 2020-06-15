Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    319th Comptroller Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 5]

    319th Comptroller Squadron Change of Command

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Col. Cameron Pringle, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, and Maj. Terrence Wilson, 319th Comptroller Squadron outgoing commander, stand at the reading of Wilson's award during the 319th Comptroller Squadron change of command June 15, 2020, Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The 319 CPTS change of command was held virtually for attendees to view online. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 17:32
    Photo ID: 6241981
    VIRIN: 200615-F-LG031-1026
    Resolution: 3690x2465
    Size: 6.52 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th Comptroller Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    319th Comptroller Squadron Change of Command
    319th Comptroller Squadron Change of Command
    319th Comptroller Squadron Change of Command
    319th Comptroller Squadron Change of Command
    319th Comptroller Squadron Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Grand Forks AFB
    Change of Command
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    319th Reconnaissance Wing
    319th RW
    319th Comptroller Squadron
    319 CPTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT