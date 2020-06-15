Col. Cameron Pringle, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, and Maj. Terrence Wilson, 319th Comptroller Squadron outgoing commander, stand at the reading of Wilson's award during the 319th Comptroller Squadron change of command June 15, 2020, Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The 319 CPTS change of command was held virtually for attendees to view online. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.15.2020 17:32 Photo ID: 6241981 VIRIN: 200615-F-LG031-1026 Resolution: 3690x2465 Size: 6.52 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 319th Comptroller Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.