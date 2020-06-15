319th Comptroller Squadron Change of Command

Col. Cameron Pringle, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, Maj. Terrence Wilson, 319th Comptroller Squadron outgoing commander, and Maj. Christian Gellar, 319th CPTS incoming commander, stand during change of command ceremony as the national anthem plays June 15, 2020 on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The 319 CPTS operates and maintains base funding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

