Col. Cameron Pringle, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, speaks on his commander experience with Maj. Terrence Wilson and welcomes Maj. Christina Gellar during the 319th Comptroller Squadron change of command June 15, 2020, Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The 319 CPTS change of command was held virtually for attendees to view online. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)
