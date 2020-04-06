Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SECNAV Truman Strike Group Visit [Image 4 of 4]

    SECNAV Truman Strike Group Visit

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    200604-N-PM193-1640
    Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite greets a Sailor assigned to Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) in the combat information center while touring of the ship. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Keeping HSTCSG at sea in U.S. 2nd Fleet, in the sustainment phase of OFRP, allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander C. Kubitza/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 15:45
    Photo ID: 6241856
    VIRIN: 200604-N-PM193-1640
    Resolution: 5728x3819
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Truman Strike Group Visit [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECNAV Truman Strike Group Visit
    SECNAV Truman Strike Group Visit
    SECNAV Truman Strike Group Visit
    SECNAV Truman Strike Group Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Navy
    USS Normandy
    CG 60
    SECNAV
    HSTCSG
    Kenneth J. Braithwaite
    COVID-19
    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT