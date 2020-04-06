SECNAV Truman Strike Group Visit

200604-N-PM193-1492

Members of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) team brief Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite on the Feb. 9, 2020 seizure of an illicit shipment of advanced weapons and weapon components intended for the Houthis in Yemen, aboard a stateless dhow during a maritime interdiction operation in the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operations, while touring the ship. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Keeping HSTCSG at sea in U.S. 2nd Fleet, in the sustainment phase of OFRP, allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander C. Kubitza/Released)

