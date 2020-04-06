SECNAV Truman Strike Group Visit

200604-N-PM193-1425

ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 4, 2020) Lt. j.g. Hannah Van Note, the navigator aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), briefs Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite on the ship’s 2019-2020 deployment in the ship’s bridge, June 4, 2020. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Keeping HSTCSG at sea in U.S. 2nd Fleet, in the sustainment phase of OFRP, allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander C. Kubitza/Released)

