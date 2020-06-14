200614-N-QI061-0615















NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (June 14, 2020) Sailors heave line aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) from the pier at Naval Station Mayport after a successful deployment. The Farragut operated in the U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th, and 6th fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2020 Date Posted: 06.15.2020 Photo ID: 6241294 VIRIN: 200614-N-QI061-0615