    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (June 14, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) returns to homeport Naval Station Mayport after a successful deployment. The Farragut operated in the U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th, and 6th fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 10:22
    Photo ID: 6241291
    VIRIN: 200614-N-QI061-0477
    Resolution: 4746x2848
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Homeport
    USS Farragut (DDG 99)
    Mayport
    NS Mayport
    DDG99

