200614-N-QI061-0526
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (June 14, 2020) Sailors man the rails as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) returns to homeport Naval Station Mayport after a successful deployment. The Farragut operated in the U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th, and 6th fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 10:22
|Photo ID:
|6241290
|VIRIN:
|200614-N-QI061-0526
|Resolution:
|5551x3701
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200614-N-QI061-0526 [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Nathan Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT