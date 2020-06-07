Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Troop Support Europe & Africa Change Command

    DLA Troop Support Europe &amp; Africa Change Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.06.2020

    Photo by Oliver Sommer 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Army Lt. Col. Tracy Yates accepts the unit colors, symbolizing that she has taken command of DLA Troop Support Europe & Africa during a ceremony June 5 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Lt. Col. Sherdrick Rankin relinquished command of the unit, which provides food, clothing, construction materials, medical supplies and more to warfighters throughout Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

    Date Taken: 07.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 05:16
    Photo ID: 6241028
    VIRIN: 200706-O-TG544-490
    Resolution: 2424x1701
    Size: 829.36 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Troop Support Europe & Africa Change Command [Image 3 of 3], by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Kaiserslautern
    USArmy
    Strategic
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    DLA Europe
    Lt. Col. Tracy Yates
    Lt. Col. Sherdrick Rankin
    Col. Krista Hoffman

