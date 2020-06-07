Army Lt. Col. Tracy Yates accepts the unit colors, symbolizing that she has taken command of DLA Troop Support Europe & Africa during a ceremony June 5 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Lt. Col. Sherdrick Rankin relinquished command of the unit, which provides food, clothing, construction materials, medical supplies and more to warfighters throughout Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

