The DLA Troop Support Europe & Africa change command ceremony was held June 5 at Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Standing from left to right are: Army Lt. Col. Sherdrick Rankin, outgoing commander; Col. Krista Hoffman, DLA Europe & Africa commander; Lt. Col. Tracy Yates, incoming commander; Air Force Capt. Matthew Thorne, narrator.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 05:16
|Photo ID:
|6241027
|VIRIN:
|200706-O-TG544-396
|Resolution:
|2704x1800
|Size:
|928 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DLA Troop Support Europe & Africa Change Command [Image 3 of 3], by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT