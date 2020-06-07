Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Troop Support Europe & Africa Change Command [Image 1 of 3]

    DLA Troop Support Europe & Africa Change Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.06.2020

    Photo by Oliver Sommer 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The DLA Troop Support Europe & Africa change command ceremony was held June 5 at Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Standing from left to right are: Army Lt. Col. Sherdrick Rankin, outgoing commander; Col. Krista Hoffman, DLA Europe & Africa commander; Lt. Col. Tracy Yates, incoming commander; Air Force Capt. Matthew Thorne, narrator.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 05:16
    Photo ID: 6241027
    VIRIN: 200706-O-TG544-396
    Resolution: 2704x1800
    Size: 928 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Troop Support Europe & Africa Change Command [Image 3 of 3], by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLA Troop Support Europe &amp; Africa Change Command
    DLA Troop Support Europe &amp; Africa Change Command
    DLA Troop Support Europe &amp; Africa Change Command

    TAGS

    Germany
    Kaiserslautern
    USArmy
    Strategic
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    DLA Europe
    Lt. Col. Tracy Yates
    Lt. Col. Sherdrick Rankin
    Col. Krista Hoffman

