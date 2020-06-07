Army Lt. Col. Tracy Yates (right) passes the unit colors to Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Keith Penaflor, senior enlisted advisor, after she took command of DLA Troop Support Europe & Africa during a ceremony June 5 in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 05:16
|Photo ID:
|6241029
|VIRIN:
|200706-O-TG544-538
|Resolution:
|1800x2704
|Size:
|865.06 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DLA Troop Support Europe & Africa Change Command [Image 3 of 3], by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
