Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    California Air National Guard Col. Lisa Nemeth assumes command of the 146th Airlift Wing [Image 2 of 3]

    California Air National Guard Col. Lisa Nemeth assumes command of the 146th Airlift Wing

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    California Air National Guard Col. Lisa Nemeth assumes command of the 146th Airlift Wing at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, California. June 13, 2020. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.14.2020 19:36
    Photo ID: 6240918
    VIRIN: 200613-Z-CA329-0013
    Resolution: 1384x923
    Size: 104.53 KB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California Air National Guard Col. Lisa Nemeth assumes command of the 146th Airlift Wing [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    146th Airlift Wing welcomes incoming Commander Col. Lisa Nemeth
    California Air National Guard Col. Lisa Nemeth assumes command of the 146th Airlift Wing
    California Air National Guard Col. Lisa Nemeth assumes command of the 146th Airlift Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    California National Guard
    Assumption of command
    California air national guard
    C-130
    MAFFS
    146th airlift wing
    caang
    CALGUARD
    channel islands air national guard station
    Hollywood Guard
    146 AW
    CIANGS
    col. lisa nemeth
    major general gregory f. jones

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT