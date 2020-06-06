California Air National Guard Col. Lisa Nemeth stands at the position of attention while the U.S. National Anthem plays during an Assumption of Command ceremony at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, California. June 13, 2020. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.14.2020 19:36 Photo ID: 6240917 VIRIN: 200613-Z-CA329-0004 Resolution: 1384x923 Size: 107.46 KB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 146th Airlift Wing welcomes incoming Commander Col. Lisa Nemeth [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.