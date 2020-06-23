146th AW welcomes state’s first female wing commander

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (June 13, 2020) — U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa A. Nemeth assumed command of the California National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing (146th AW), making her the state’s first female wing commander during an assumption of command ceremony on June 13, 2020 at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station.



“I have been told I was the first female wing commander,” said Nemeth. “I’ve had a couple of folks tell me that they are so happy that I’m here. I think a lot of them see it as an example for them to aspire to be.”



Nemeth, whose former positions include working as a pilot and instructor, comes to the California National Guard after spending more than 20 years in the active duty component, with her last assignment as the Air National Guard advisor at the Pentagon.



“My job was the Air National Guard advisor, emphasizing considerations and proper ways the National Guard could assist the air force with missions,” said Nemeth. “We spent a lot of time developing the process to mobilizing our Airmen. We’re working on getting that process hashed out making it a lot faster, visible and providing more oversight of the whole process.”



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused large numbers of activations throughout the country, Nemeth has shifted her focus to the abilities of the National Guard and what they can provide to the overall force, she said.



“For the last 6 months, the 146th AW has come so far with a lot of the things they have done for the state, my immediate goal is to keep that momentum up,” she said. “I want to make sure we don’t burn our people out. I want to take all of the gains that have been achieved in readiness, mission capabilities and make that sustainable over the long term.”



Nemeth is also looking into developing the Air National Guard for the future, focusing on positioning Airmen so they have diverse opportunities and possess the right skills to succeed.



“When I transitioned over to the guard, I was put in the position that gave me the ability to oversee the guard itself,” she said. “Instead of working on air mobility issues, I was given a position that gave me a broader perspective and comprehensive knowledge basis of the air force national guard so that I could be better prepared to jump into the guard in my current rank.”



The Wisconsin native is very confident, but still feels she has a lot to learning to do. Nemeth said she is excited to learn how the 146th AW functions, operates and their capabilities within the California Air National Guard.



“I took this assignment because of the unit’s mission and their capabilities. It’s exciting to know that 146th is one of 4 wing units in the Air Force with Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) capabilities and one of those 4 are in the reserves, so the 146th is the only unit in the state of California with MAFFS capabilities,” she said.



“For future leaders, one of the best examples I can set based on my previous background and situations is resiliency,” said Nemeth. “You have multiple choices throughout your entire career. If I can help Airmen get over their fear of expanding their horizon, I think we’re good.”



Being in multiple positions with varying complexities, Nemeth has learned to adapt to all situations she has faced in her career.



“If I could sum up my leadership style in one word it would be situational. I had to be flexible in numerous situations in the past based on personalities, situations and the environment or the organization I was walking into at the time,” she said.



With a lot of expectations for the new wing commander, she sees a very prosperous future for the 146th AW.



“I am really excited to be a part of this team. We have a goal to make the 146th Airlift Wing known as the most professional, capable and ready wing in the state of California, if not the entire National Guard and Air Force,” said Nemeth.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 17:07 Story ID: 372672 Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 146th AW welcomes state’s first female wing commander, by SSG Ryan Sheldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.