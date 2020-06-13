Technical Sergeant Heather Boutin works with an Senior Airman Megan Lenling, both Air Transportation Specialists with the 133rd Airlift Wing’s Air Transportation Function to direct and onload palletized cargo from a forklift onto a C-17 Globemaster III during a recent Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program mission. The medical supplies are destined for people with disabilities in Danli, Honduras. The equipment was graciously donated by a St Paul based organization, Interfaith Service to Latin America.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bristol L. Evasco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2020 Date Posted: 06.14.2020 17:03 Photo ID: 6240869 VIRIN: 200613-Z-KR325-0147 Resolution: 3300x2550 Size: 2.12 MB Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cargo Direction [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Bristol Evasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.