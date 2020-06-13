Cargo Direction

Technical Sergeant Heather Boutin works with an Senior Airman Megan Lenling, both Air Transportation Specialists with the 133rd Airlift Wing’s Air Transportation Function to direct and onload palletized cargo from a forklift onto a C-17 Globemaster III during a recent Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program mission. The medical supplies are destined for people with disabilities in Danli, Honduras. The equipment was graciously donated by a St Paul based organization, Interfaith Service to Latin America.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bristol L. Evasco)
