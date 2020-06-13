Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cargo Direction [Image 6 of 7]

    Cargo Direction

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bristol Evasco 

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Technical Sergeant Heather Boutin works with an Senior Airman Megan Lenling, both Air Transportation Specialists with the 133rd Airlift Wing’s Air Transportation Function to direct and onload palletized cargo from a forklift onto a C-17 Globemaster III during a recent Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program mission. The medical supplies are destined for people with disabilities in Danli, Honduras. The equipment was graciously donated by a St Paul based organization, Interfaith Service to Latin America.

    (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bristol L. Evasco)

    This work, Cargo Direction [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Bristol Evasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

