Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy (left); U.S. Army Gen. James McConville (second to left), chief of staff, U.S. Army; U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston (second to right), sergeant major, U.S. Army; and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Omar Jones IV (right), commanding general, U.S. Army Military District of Washington; render honors during an Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of the 245th birthday of the U.S. Army at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, June 14, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2020 Date Posted: 06.14.2020 14:31 Photo ID: 6240836 VIRIN: 200614-A-IW468-967 Resolution: 4646x3097 Size: 7.99 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Honor of the 245th Birthday of the U.S. Army [Image 14 of 14], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.