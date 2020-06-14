Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Honor of the 245th Birthday of the U.S. Army

    Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Honor of the 245th Birthday of the U.S. Army

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2020

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser  

    Arlington National Cemetery

    An Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of the 245th birthday of the U.S. Army at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, June 14, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2020
    Date Posted: 06.14.2020 14:31
    This work, Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Honor of the 245th Birthday of the U.S. Army [Image 14 of 14], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    commanding general
    chief of staff
    sergeant major
    Arlington National Cemetery
    US Army
    USA
    US Army Band
    Old Guard
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    3d US Infantry Regiment
    TOG
    SECARMY
    Pershing’s Own
    TUS
    U.S. Army Military District of Washington
    ANC
    Sentinel
    AFHWC
    Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy
    Army Full Honors Wreath Laying Ceremony
    CSA: SMA
    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston
    U.S. Army Gen. James McConville
    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Omar Jones IV
    Karen Durgam- Aguilera

