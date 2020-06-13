Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors maintain medical readiness aboard USS Bataan

    RED SEA

    06.13.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Tanner Seims 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    200613-M-KE756-1038 RED SEA (June 13, 2020) Sailors assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) carry a simulated casualty to triage during a mass casualty exercise aboard the Bataan June 13, 2020. Bataan with embarked 26th MEU is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tanner Seims)

