200613-M-KE756-1060 RED SEA (June 13, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jesse Songsong assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) treats a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) June 13, 2020. Bataan with embarked 26th MEU is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tanner Seims)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2020 Date Posted: 06.14.2020 10:32 Photo ID: 6240668 VIRIN: 200613-M-KE756-1060 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1.11 MB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors maintain medical readiness aboard USS Bataan [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Tanner Seims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.