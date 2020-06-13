Sailors maintain medical readiness aboard USS Bataan

200613-M-KE756-1016 RED SEA (June 13, 2020) Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) prepare to set down a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise aboard the Bataan June 13, 2020. Bataan with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tanner Seims)

