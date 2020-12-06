USS Bataan (LHD 5) Damage Control Training

200612-N-GR120-1067

RED SEA (June 12, 2020) – Damage Controlman 1st Class Charles Register, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), teaches Sailors how to uses a P-100 portable fire pump during a rescue-and-assistance drill, June 12, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anna E. Van Nuys)

