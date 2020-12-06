Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Damage Control Training [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Damage Control Training

    RED SEA

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anna Van Nuys 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    200612-N-GR120-1084
    RED SEA (June 12, 2020) – Damage Controlman 2nd Class Hugh Williams, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), uses a P-100 portable fire pump during a rescue-and-assistance drill, June 12, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anna E. Van Nuys)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.14.2020 08:19
    Photo ID: 6240651
    VIRIN: 200612-N-GR120-1084
    Resolution: 3276x5432
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) Damage Control Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Wasp-class
    DCTT
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Navy
    United States Navy

