    USS Bataan (LHD 5) RAS [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) RAS

    RED SEA

    06.11.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    200611-N-GC472-2079
    RED SEA (June 11, 2020) - Culinary Specialist 3rd Class La'Shayla Hammonds, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), sorts mail and packages, June 11, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th MEU, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angus Beckles)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) RAS [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Navy
    United States Navy

