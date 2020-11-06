USS Bataan (LHD 5) RAS

200611-N-GC472-2063

RED SEA (June 11, 2020) - Staff Sergeant Jerusa Argueta, assigned to 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, sorts mail and packages onboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), June 11, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th MEU, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angus Beckles)

