200611-N-GC472-2070

RED SEA (June 11, 2020) - Sailors, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5),and Maries, assigned to 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, sort mail and packages, June 11, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th MEU, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angus Beckles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2020 Date Posted: 06.14.2020 08:19 Photo ID: 6240638 VIRIN: 200611-N-GC472-2070 Resolution: 6237x3508 Size: 869.69 KB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) RAS [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.