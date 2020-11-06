PHILIPPINE SEA (June 11, 2020) – The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the Philippine Sea June 11, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Terence Deleon Guerrero)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2020 02:10
|Photo ID:
|6240334
|VIRIN:
|200611-N-ZX120-1266
|Resolution:
|2789x4183
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Terence Frank Deleon Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT