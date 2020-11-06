Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robyn Melvin 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200611-N-FP690-1407

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 11, 2020) – An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, lands on the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 11, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    VIRIN: 200611-N-FP690-1407
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Robyn Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    Pacific Fleet
    HSC 8

