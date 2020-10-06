PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2020) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Malachi Hodge, from Sacramento, Calif., fires a Mark 38 25mm gun during a live-fire exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) June 10, 2020. Bunker Hill is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.13.2020 00:12 Photo ID: 6240228 VIRIN: 200610-N-IW125-1169 Resolution: 7075x4722 Size: 1.6 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.