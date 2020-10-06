PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2020) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) fires its Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live-fire exercise June 10, 2020. Bunker Hill is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

