PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2020) U.S. Sailors secure phone and distancing line aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) June 10, 2020. Bunker Hill is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

