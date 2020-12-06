The first KC-46A Pegasus lands at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 12, 2020. The KC-46A Pegasus is a widebody, multirole tanker that can refuel all U.S., allied and coalition military aircraft compatible with international aerial refueling procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Derry)

Date Taken: 06.12.2020
Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US