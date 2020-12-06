The first KC-46A Pegasus lands at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 12, 2020. The KC-46A Pegasus is a widebody, multirole tanker that can refuel all U.S., allied and coalition military aircraft compatible with international aerial refueling procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Derry)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 21:40
|Photo ID:
|6240188
|VIRIN:
|200612-F-YG657-1151
|Resolution:
|7576x5051
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, First KC-46A Pegasus lands at Seymour Johnson [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT