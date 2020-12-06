Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First KC-46A Pegasus lands at Seymour Johnson [Image 3 of 3]

    First KC-46A Pegasus lands at Seymour Johnson

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Derry 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    The first KC-46A Pegasus lands at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 12, 2020. The KC-46A Pegasus is a widebody, multirole tanker that can refuel all U.S., allied and coalition military aircraft compatible with international aerial refueling procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Derry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 21:40
    Photo ID: 6240188
    VIRIN: 200612-F-YG657-1151
    Resolution: 7576x5051
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First KC-46A Pegasus lands at Seymour Johnson [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

