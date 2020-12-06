The first KC-46A Pegasus lands at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 12, 2020. The KC-46 will fall under the 916th Air Refueling Wing, replacing the KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Derry)

Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US