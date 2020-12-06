The first KC-46A Pegasus lands at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 12, 2020. The 916th Air Refueling Wing expects to receive 12 aircraft in total. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Derry)
|06.12.2020
|06.12.2020 21:40
|6240187
|200612-F-YG657-1159
|8256x5504
|3.46 MB
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|3
|2
|0
