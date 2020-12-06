Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 21:40 Photo ID: 6240187 VIRIN: 200612-F-YG657-1159 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.46 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, First KC-46A Pegasus lands at Seymour Johnson [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.