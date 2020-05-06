Tom Smith Fire Equipment DOD Fire Academy Instructor OTY

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael McCourt, 312th Training Squadron commander, presents Army Staff Sgt. Adam Santiago, 169th Engineer Battalion fire instructor, with the Department of Defense Fire Academy Instructor of the Year Award at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2020. Each branch had one person chosen for the instructor of the year award and one member was chosen as the overall best instructor of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ethan Sherwood)

