U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael McCourt, 312th Training Squadron commander, poses with Fire Instructor, Mr. Alex Blackwell, who won the Department of Defense Fire Academy U.S. Civilian Instructor of the Year Award at the Louis F. Garland DoD Fire Academy on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2020. Blackwell was a Marine fire instructor at the academy and later transitioned to the civilian side. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ethan Sherwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 21:10 Photo ID: 6240166 VIRIN: 200605-F-ZB472-1040 Resolution: 3727x2662 Size: 1.11 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tom Smith Fire Equipment DOD Fire Academy Instructor OTY [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.