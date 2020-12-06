Tom Smith Fire Equipment DOD Fire Academy Instructor OTY

Photo By Airman 1st Class Ethan Sherwood | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael McCourt, 312th Training Squadron commander, presents...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Ethan Sherwood | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael McCourt, 312th Training Squadron commander, presents Army Staff Sgt. Adam Santiago, 169th Engineer Battalion fire instructor, with the Department of Defense Fire Academy Instructor of the Year Award at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2020. Each branch had one person chosen for the instructor of the year award and one member was chosen as the overall best instructor of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ethan Sherwood) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas--

Goodfellow fire academy instructors were awarded the Tom Smith Fire Equipment Department of Defense Fire Academy Instructor of the Year here, June 5.



Under normal circumstances, the award would have been presented at the annual Firefighter Ball awards banquet. However, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, the awards were given at the High Bay in the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy.



The Military Firefighter Heritage Foundation did not change their mission due to COVID-19 and so the ceremony’s purpose remains the same: to preserve the heritage of the military firefighter, to honor those who have fallen in the line of duty, and to support through financial and other means, the immediate family members of those who have fallen.



An award for each branch is given to honor those who teach each new generation of military firefighters and one award for the overall instructor of the year.



Congratulations to all of the winners!



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Adam Santiago, also the overall winner of the instructor of the year award.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexander Spears



U.S. Marines Sgt. Douglas Nottage



U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class James Carson



Civilian – Mr. Alex Blackwell