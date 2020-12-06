Tom Smith Fire Equipment DOD Fire Academy Instructor OTY

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas--
Goodfellow fire academy instructors were awarded the Tom Smith Fire Equipment Department of Defense Fire Academy Instructor of the Year here, June 5.
Under normal circumstances, the award would have been presented at the annual Firefighter Ball awards banquet. However, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, the awards were given at the High Bay in the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy.
The Military Firefighter Heritage Foundation did not change their mission due to COVID-19 and so the ceremony’s purpose remains the same: to preserve the heritage of the military firefighter, to honor those who have fallen in the line of duty, and to support through financial and other means, the immediate family members of those who have fallen.
An award for each branch is given to honor those who teach each new generation of military firefighters and one award for the overall instructor of the year.
Congratulations to all of the winners!
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Adam Santiago, also the overall winner of the instructor of the year award.
U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexander Spears
U.S. Marines Sgt. Douglas Nottage
U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class James Carson
Civilian – Mr. Alex Blackwell
