Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tom Smith Fire Equipment DOD Fire Academy Instructor OTY

    Tom Smith Fire Equipment DOD Fire Academy Instructor OTY

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Ethan Sherwood | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael McCourt, 312th Training Squadron commander, presents...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas--
    Goodfellow fire academy instructors were awarded the Tom Smith Fire Equipment Department of Defense Fire Academy Instructor of the Year here, June 5.

    Under normal circumstances, the award would have been presented at the annual Firefighter Ball awards banquet. However, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, the awards were given at the High Bay in the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy.

    The Military Firefighter Heritage Foundation did not change their mission due to COVID-19 and so the ceremony’s purpose remains the same: to preserve the heritage of the military firefighter, to honor those who have fallen in the line of duty, and to support through financial and other means, the immediate family members of those who have fallen.

    An award for each branch is given to honor those who teach each new generation of military firefighters and one award for the overall instructor of the year.

    Congratulations to all of the winners!

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Adam Santiago, also the overall winner of the instructor of the year award.

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexander Spears

    U.S. Marines Sgt. Douglas Nottage

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class James Carson

    Civilian – Mr. Alex Blackwell

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 21:10
    Story ID: 372074
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tom Smith Fire Equipment DOD Fire Academy Instructor OTY, by A1C Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    joint base
    Masks
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marines
    Army
    Instructor of the Year
    Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy
    COVID-19
    NCFHP2020
    Tom Smith Fire Equipment DOD Fire Academy Instructor OTY
    Military Firefighter Heritage Foundation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT