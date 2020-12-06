Command of nation’s only heavy icebreaker changes hands

Vice Admiral Linda Fagan, commander Pacific Area, addresses the select crewmembers in attendance for the modified change-of-command ceremony held aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) while the cutter is in Vallejo, California, dry dock facility undergoing maintenance, June 12, 2020. Cmdr. (Capt. select) William Woityra relieved Capt. Gregory Stanclik as commanding officer of the Polar Star during a scaled-back ceremony presided over by Vice Adm. Linda Fagan, commander Pacific Area. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Shelbi Kreiger.

