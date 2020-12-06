Command of nation’s only heavy icebreaker changes hands

Capt. Gregory Stanclik salutes Seaman Graham Carpenter before receiving a ship’s commissioning pennant during a modified change-of-command ceremony held aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) while the cutter undergoes maintenance in Vallejo, California, dry dock facility, June 12, 2020. Cmdr. (Capt. Select) William Woityra relieved Stanclik as commanding officer of the Polar Star during a scaled-back ceremony presided over by Vice Adm. Linda Fagan, commander Pacific Area. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Shelbi Kreiger

