    Command of nation’s only heavy icebreaker changes hands [Image 1 of 7]

    Command of nation’s only heavy icebreaker changes hands

    VALLEJO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Vice Admiral Linda Fagan, commander Pacific Area, salutes Cmdr. (Capt. Select) William Woityra during the modified change-of-command ceremony held aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) while the cutter undergoes maintenance in Vallejo, California, dry dock facility, June 12, 2020. Woityra relieved Capt. Gregory Stanclik as commanding officer of the Polar Star during a scaled-back ceremony presided over by Fagan. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Shelbi Kreiger.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 18:35
    Photo ID: 6240043
    VIRIN: 200612-G-G0200-2036
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 9.4 MB
    Location: VALLEJO, CA, US 
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command of nation’s only heavy icebreaker changes hands [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Command of nation’s only heavy icebreaker changes hands

    TAGS

    ceremony
    USCG
    icebreaker
    Coast Guard
    change of command
    Polar Star
    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star
    WAGB 10

