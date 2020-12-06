Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRACEN Cape May holds CMC Change of Watch [Image 1 of 4]

    TRACEN Cape May holds CMC Change of Watch

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    CAPE MAY, N.J. - Master Chief Petty Officer Dave Pace is relieved by Master Chief Petty Officer Kody Fraughton as the Command Master Chief of Coast Guard Training Center Cape May during a Change of Watch ceremony on base, June 12, 2020.

    TRACEN Cape May serves the American public by leveraging the talent and passion of our staff to produce high quality, mission ready recruits, and delivering professional and customer focused services to enable missions for our units, tenants, and region.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo

