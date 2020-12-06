Training Center Cape May holds Command Master Chief Change of Watch

Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo | CAPE MAY, N.J. - Master Chief Petty Officer Dave Pace is relieved by Master Chief...... read more read more Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo | CAPE MAY, N.J. - Master Chief Petty Officer Dave Pace is relieved by Master Chief Petty Officer Kody Fraughton as the Command Master Chief of Coast Guard Training Center Cape May during a Change of Watch ceremony on base, June 12, 2020. TRACEN Cape May serves the American public by leveraging the talent and passion of our staff to produce high quality, mission ready recruits, and delivering professional and customer focused services to enable missions for our units, tenants, and region. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo see less | View Image Page

CAPE MAY, N.J. - Master Chief Petty Officer Kody Fraughton assumed the duties of the Command Master Chief (CMC) from Master Chief Petty Officer Dave Pace during a Change of Watch ceremony on Friday at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May.



At the conclusion of the ceremony, Pace, who has been the CMC since June 2018, retired after more than 29 years of Coast Guard service.



“Shipmates, I want to take this opportunity to reflect on my past two years as your Command Master Chief. As I think back on my time here, I remember those great Command Master Chiefs that I have served with here at the Training Center and the fleet. I knew when I got this job that I wanted to live up to their legacy and service,” said Pace. “Like them, I wanted to reach out to you, spend time with you, listen to you, and help you. My best memories in this role are my times with you all interacting day-to-day. I hope I met your expectations and made you proud.”



Prior to assuming his current position, Pace was the Battalion Commander for recruit training at Training Center Cape May where he supervised the day-to-day operations of recruit training. He first enlisted in the Coast Guard in 1991.



His previous assignments include: CGC Midgett, CGC Oak, Air Station Sitka, CGC Point Highland, Station Umpqua River, CGC Red Oak, Subsistence Specialist A-School Training Center Petaluma, and CGC Harriet Lane.



“I will say that every job I have had in the Coast Guard has been great and it has been my honor and privilege to serve,” said Pace. “I wish you all the best in your future endeavors. Semper Paratus!”



"I can’t begin to capture the impact and influence that Master Chief Pace has had over the last 29 years in our Coast Guard, having served five tours in Cape May,” said Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May. “He has had a hand in the past, present and future of our Coast Guard enlisted and officer leaders for 13 years. His presence and leadership will be greatly missed.



“All of our Command Master Chiefs in the Coast Guard are of the highest caliber. We welcome Command Master Chief Fraughton and look forward to his leadership as he steps into this important position in our service, both for our Training Center workforce as well as our recruits," said Felger.



As the new senior enlisted advisor to the commanding officer, Fraughton will advise the command on workforce issues and initiatives and their impact on the recruits, staff and families that call Cape May home.



“I'm ecstatic to take on the position and humbled to serve," said Fraughton.



Fraughton is reporting from his previous assignment as the Command Senior Chief at Sector Charleston.